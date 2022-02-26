L' ANAC solidale con gli AUTORI e TUTTO IL POPOLO UCRAINO dopo l'invasione dell'esercito russo

L' ANAC esprime solidarietà al popolo ucraino, ai nostri colleghi, parenti e amici in Ucraina, e si unisce a tutti coloro che si oppongono al conflitto scatenato dalla Russia, in questa situazione pericolosa e incerta. L' ANAC coordinandosi con partner come la FERA (Federazione dei registi europei) e l'International Coalition of Filmmakers at Risk, si è messa a disposizione dei colleghi ucraini per aiutarli nell'attuazione delle misure di protezione e assistenza. La nostra comunità ha invitato i leader europei a prendere una posizione, agire subito, ma anche a dare ascolto all'appello dei nostri colleghi ucraini, che rilanciamo di seguito.

Dichiarazione collettiva degli autori ucraini: “La Russia ha lanciato una guerra contro l'Ucraina. Ora più che mai abbiamo bisogno dell'aiuto della comunità internazionale e di chiunque capisca che la guerra di domani potrebbe essere alle tue porte. Abbiamo parlato della guerra nell'Ucraina orientale nei nostri film per otto anni. Li avete visti ai festival internazionali. Ma questo non è un film, ma la nostra realtà. E oggi questa realtà si è diffusa in tutto il nostro mondo senza eccezioni. I cineasti ucraini ti chiedono di non tacere e di non farti da parte. Chiedono aiuto e alcune azioni che possano aiutare l'Ucraina a riconquistare la pace".

Oleg Sentsov, director of Rhino:: “Putin does not dwell on Ukraine. This is a full-scale war. This is a challenge to the whole democratic world. We are not only defending our land, we are resisting the impending tyranny. The time of concern is over. It is time to fight for freedom and truth.”

Valentyn Vasyanovych, director of Reflection and Atlantis: “I stay in Kyiv. I want to be among people who are aware of their ethnic, cultural and political affiliation. I want to be among these people to gain important experiences that will help me create true stories about them. I want to be part of a force that will lead to the destruction of the evil empire.”

Maryna Er Gorbach, director of Klondike: “Dear colleagues, cinematographers, politicians, opinion leaders, every minute of delay in making influential decisions takes away the lives of Ukrainians now and every life outside Ukraine in the future. The world security is in the hands of the Ukrainian army. Be brave and determined, support the demands of Ukrainian politicians. Do it for the future of your own children!”

Anna Machukh, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Film Academy and Odesa International Film Festival: “Russia has reached this point of no return. These actions are unforgivable and will never be forgotten. Now more than ever, Ukraine needs help of the international community not only for support and concern, but with certain action. It’s not the time now to bury your head in the sand. It’s time to call out. Russia started the war against Ukraine today, and tomorrow it may be at your home.”

Natalka Vorozhbyt, director of Bad Roads: “I washed my head and my mother made the patties. We took chairs, candles and water to the basement. I allowed my daughter to swear, because she was scared. I read the news that Russian troops are near Kyiv. Near my Kyiv. My ex-husband enlisted in the army. We live in the centre of Europe, in the 21st century, in Ukraine. Our closest neighbours are Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Baltics, Romania. Near Germany, France, Italy, etc – we go there by car. This is not just our war. It will affect every European. It can destroy our world. Your participation, support and help are very much needed now. As well as your speeches, protests, money, weapons, sanctions. I call on the world to unite against Putin’s Russia and win together.”

Iryna Tsilyk, director of The Earth is Blue as an Orange: “Well, we see a real face of Russian fascism now. The Russian dictator has stared a full scale invasion in Ukraine. Many people in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa and other cities woke up from the sounds of explosions and sounds of sirens. Russian and Belarusian tanks crossed our border. Air strikes by Russian military are carriyng out at various strategic points in many cities of Ukraine. There are many killed and wounded people. Ukraine will resist. I believe, this is the beginning of the end of Putin and the Russian Empire. And I believe in Ukrainians, our Armed Forces fight and defend our land with dignity. But of course we need all the possible support of the civilized world. It is important to understand that Russian neo-Fuhrer and millions of his voiceless or agreeable people have started the war not only against Ukraine, but against the whole Europe and the whole Western world. When I’m telling about support, I mean not only the sanctions or other actions of the leaders of our allies. We also need information support. It is important to understand that Putin built a kingdom of false mirrors where white is called black and vice versa. We should resist against Russian propaganda all together. I mean each of you, friends. It seems that Ukraine is again in the highlight of world’s attention. But we need even more. I know that Russians won’t stop their Fuhrer. But the whole civilized world can do that, we have many kinds of tools and ‘weapons’. The main thing – do not watch silently as Leviathan is trying to devour Ukraine. Your country can be his next aim.”